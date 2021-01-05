Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAVA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 62,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,116. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $195.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

