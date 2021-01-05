Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.68. 2,617,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,777,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $196.45 million, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

