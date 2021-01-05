Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.68. 2,617,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,777,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $196.45 million, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.