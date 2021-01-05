Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading 40.8% Higher

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s stock price traded up 40.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.26. 285,954,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 180,577,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $628,800.00, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50.

About Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

