Castweet (CTT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $104,898.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Castweet has a total market cap of $560,264.14 and approximately $104,898.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.74 or 0.00361726 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000114 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00192207 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001606 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

