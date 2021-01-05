Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli Sells 148 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $15,454.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.83. 802,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,911. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,894,000 after buying an additional 486,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after acquiring an additional 318,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.