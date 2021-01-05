Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.88.
CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after buying an additional 955,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,784,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 474,984 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,544 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.
