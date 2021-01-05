Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.74

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $4.75. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 4,225 shares changing hands.

CPCAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay Pacific Airways presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

