CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.69 and last traded at $46.90. Approximately 5,637 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

