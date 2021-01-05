CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.96. CCOM Group shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CCOM Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter.

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

