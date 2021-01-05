Ccore (CCO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Ccore has a market cap of $13,659.49 and $36.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 60.1% higher against the dollar. One Ccore token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00269403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00494436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259176 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017527 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

