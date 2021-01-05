Ccore Price Hits $0.0085 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Ccore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 135.5% higher against the US dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $14,394.34 and approximately $57.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00253942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00521944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

