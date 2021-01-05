Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

FUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cedar Fair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of FUN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.12. 6,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,180. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $56.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 119.04% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,908,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.