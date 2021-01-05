Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.10

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as high as $10.26. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 84,075 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $130.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

