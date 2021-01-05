CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $197,670.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00323408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024799 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, RightBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

