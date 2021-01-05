CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0020 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $154,718.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinsuper, RightBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00044647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00341982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00024342 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bancor Network, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

