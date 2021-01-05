Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.50 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $18.50 million and $386,275.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00043193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.00342717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025226 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,736,816 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

