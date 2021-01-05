Celo Price Tops $2.43 (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 61.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $302.94 million and approximately $136.41 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00007454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00308734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00510912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00270288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018073 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

