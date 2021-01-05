Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 5.3%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $52.15. 2,586,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,203,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.
The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.
In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
