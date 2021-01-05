Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 5.3%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $52.15. 2,586,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,203,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.10.

The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

