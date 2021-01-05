Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 1,802,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,328,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

