Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading 7.4% Higher

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.64. 23,123,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 18,331,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.11.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 21.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

