Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Centamin plc (CEE.TO) (TSE:CEE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.35. Centamin plc (CEE.TO) shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 36,228 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin plc (CEE.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Centamin plc (CEE.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.86.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin plc (CEE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin plc (CEE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.