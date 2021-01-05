Centamin plc (CEY.L) (LON:CEY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $166.10

Shares of Centamin plc (CEY.L) (LON:CEY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $166.10 and traded as low as $126.18. Centamin plc (CEY.L) shares last traded at $133.70, with a volume of 16,746,902 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.10.

In related news, insider James Rutherford purchased 100,000 shares of Centamin plc (CEY.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($156,780.77). Also, insider Martin Horgan purchased 16,405 shares of Centamin plc (CEY.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £20,014.10 ($26,148.55).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

