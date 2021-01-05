Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 8.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.07. 1,135,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 912,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

CENX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 47.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.