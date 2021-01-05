Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CERT. William Blair started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

CERT traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,492. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

