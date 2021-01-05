Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CERT stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Certara has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Certara Company Profile
