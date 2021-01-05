Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Certara has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.