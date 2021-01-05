Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CERT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

CERT stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Certara has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

