CertiK Price Reaches $0.91 (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. One CertiK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $23.03 million and $17.34 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00119120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00210970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00493335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00257904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017610 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,729,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,261,885 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.