Chainlink Price Up 22.4% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $5.74 billion and $2.37 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $14.38 or 0.00044749 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00351468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $709.75 or 0.02209015 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.