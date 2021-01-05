Chainlink Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.31 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Chainlink has a market cap of $5.83 billion and $2.31 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $14.60 or 0.00041512 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00318402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $771.34 or 0.02193750 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.