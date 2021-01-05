Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at B. Riley

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of CHPRF stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

