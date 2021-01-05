Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.24

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.24 and last traded at $123.14, with a volume of 4241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 187,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 182,057 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

