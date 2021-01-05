Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

