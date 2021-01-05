Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.44

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $11.25. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 426,788 shares.

CSH.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -266.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is -1,480.49%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

