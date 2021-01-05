Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Market Capitalization Tops $83,045.20

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $83,045.20 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cheesecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00501780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265724 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018060 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cheesecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheesecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.