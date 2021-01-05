Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 7.2%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.40 and last traded at $95.29. 4,587,957 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,789,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHWY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Insiders have sold a total of 392,109 shares of company stock valued at $33,489,929 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

