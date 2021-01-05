Chimpion (BNANA) Price Reaches $4.88 on Top Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for about $4.88 or 0.00014217 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $154.91 million and $874,189.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00119120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00210970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00493335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00257904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.