China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $6.20. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 341,882 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.00 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.