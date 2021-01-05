China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Up 5%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 254,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 300,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $199.61 million, a PE ratio of 647.00 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

