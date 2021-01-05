China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Declares Dividend of $1.93

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 1.9346 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of CGHLY opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.25.

Get China Gas alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Gas in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.