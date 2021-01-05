China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) shot up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $29.35. 11,267,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 16,206,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 69.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,371,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,274,000 after acquiring an additional 970,399 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth $28,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,005,000 after purchasing an additional 85,169 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 11.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 742,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 77,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 122,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

