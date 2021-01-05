China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Up 8.2%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) shares were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.30. 233,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 227,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.85% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

