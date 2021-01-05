China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.49

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $5.18. China Recycling Energy shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 220,806 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.85% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

