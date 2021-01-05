China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Up 21.3%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s stock price shot up 21.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. 16,860,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 13,550,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.