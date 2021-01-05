China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Trading 8.8% Higher

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)’s share price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 943,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,487,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in China Telecom in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in China Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Telecom by 536.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Telecom by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About China Telecom (NYSE:CHA)

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

