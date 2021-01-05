China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $6.50. China Unicom (Hong Kong) shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 23,716 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHU. Nomura raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile (NYSE:CHU)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.