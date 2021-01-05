Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KDNY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $657.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.25.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,429 shares of company stock valued at $73,649. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

