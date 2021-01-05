Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDNY. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KDNY stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,521. The firm has a market cap of $657.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.25. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

