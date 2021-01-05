Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,835.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1,745.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,324.61.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,319.12 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,435.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.79, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,337.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,242.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

