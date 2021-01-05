Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea purchased 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Chris OShea purchased 336 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.54).

On Monday, November 2nd, Chris OShea bought 398 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £151.24 ($197.60).

Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock traded up GBX 1.31 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 47.79 ($0.62). 18,721,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,222,090. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.04 ($0.73).

About Centrica plc (CNA.L)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

