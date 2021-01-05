Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea purchased 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).
Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Chris OShea purchased 336 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($197.54).
- On Monday, November 2nd, Chris OShea bought 398 shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £151.24 ($197.60).
Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock traded up GBX 1.31 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 47.79 ($0.62). 18,721,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,222,090. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04.
About Centrica plc (CNA.L)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
