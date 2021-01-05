Chrono.tech 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $108,170.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00007673 BTC on exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $311,086.45 and approximately $108,170.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00045214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00366448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

